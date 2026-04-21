MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is continuing efforts to take vacant, blighted properties and turn them into homes for local, low-income families.

WATCH: Muskegon program turns vacant, blighted properties into affordable homes

Muskegon program turns vacant, blighted properties into affordable homes

Using federal funding from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the city purchases a blighted home, typically from the land bank through tax-foreclosed properties. The city then restores the property and resells it at a reduced price.

Here's the before and after photos of the home on Wood Street.

Rhonda Kleyn

FOX 17

"In this case we did all new siding windows, it's all brand new plumbing, all brand new electrical," Project Manager Rhonda Kleyn said. "We brought it basically back to the studs, so it was a shell of a house."

Kleyn said the total cost of the house adds up to about $320,000, and the post-rehab appraised value is $244,000.

The final sale price will depend on the income-eligible buyer, but Kleyn said it will likely sell for about $185,000 to $190,000.

"We definitely will not make a profit. We will lose a significant amount of money on this project. But that's good. That means that we did our jobs well," Kleyn said. "It’s going to help a family who probably wouldn't be able to get a house any other way."

"It’s a huge impact not just in getting rid of a blighted property in the community, but it allows wealth building for those people who probably have never been able to be homeowners," Kleyn adds.

Click here for information on the process to qualify and possibly purchase the home, located on Wood Street.

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