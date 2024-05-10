Muskegon Police offer deepest sympathy after man hit, dies crossing highway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police asked us to pass along their deepest sympathy to those affected after a 29-year-old from Muskegon who died Friday morning trying to cross US 31.

Just before 6 a.m., emergency services were called to where the highway meets Sherman Rd— callers telling them someone had been hit.

Responders say he died at the scene.

Officers tell FOX 17 the reason the man was trying to walk across the road during the early morning commute is under investigation. They aren't releasing his name at the moment, but ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.