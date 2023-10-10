Muskegon Police K-9 Comedy Show Fundraiser to be held on Sunday, October 22

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department has announced that it will be hosting a fundraiser event in support of getting the department’s K-9 unit up and running. The Muskegon Police K-9 Comedy Show Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 22 at Fricano’s Event Center from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Comedian Mike Armstrong will perform at the event. There will also be pizza, a salad bar, a cash bar, and raffle items.

Tickets for general admission are $25, and can be purchased here. There will also be VIP tickets, which include front row seats and a meet-and-greet with Armstrong. The VIP tickets are $50, and can be purchased here.

“The K-9 unit will play a crucial role in keeping our community safe,” said police community coordinator Emily Morgenstern. “This event not only promises a night of laughter but also provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about the efforts of the Muskegon Police Department.”

The Muskegon Police K-9 Comedy Show Fundraiser will be held on October 22.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube