Muskegon police identify suspect and victim in murder-suicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police have identified those involved in a reported murder-suicide in Muskegon last Friday.

The incident occurred in the area of Seventh Street and Bristol Avenue on May 20, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

Police say an argument resulted in 22-year-old Julius Aveeon Scott shooting and killing 44-year-old Franktris Reshell Stewart before turning the weapon on himself.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with information are asked to call MPD at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

