MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Muskegon.

It happened in the 1600 block of Seventh Street Friday.

Muskegon Police said there was a family disturbance between a 44-year-old woman and 22-year-old man and it’s believed the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

The incident remains under investigation by Muskegon Police.

If you know anything about the case, please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.