Muskegon police hosting pop-up parties to connect with the community

Posted at 10:57 PM, Aug 07, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In Muskegon, police have started a creative way to connect with the community.

They’re hosting pop-up parties, which are block parties aimed at bringing a fun public safety presence to the neighborhoods of Muskegon.

The event features fire hoses spraying water on hot days, as well as officers handing out popsicles.

“Sometimes these neighborhoods, they’ll see the cops and it’s not always the best,” said Muskegon Police Department community coordinator Emily Morgenstern. “So, we want to bring that positive interaction to them.”

Monday’s pop-up party was the fifth one Muskegon police have hosted this summer. The department hopes to host one for each neighborhood by the end of the season.

