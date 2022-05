MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are giving Muskegon residents a heads-up of a training exercise scheduled to take place early next week.

The Muskegon Police Department says 50 flares will be fired off at the Muskegon Yacht Club on Sunday, May 22 at noon.

Authorities say there should not be any cause for alarm regarding the exercise.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube