Muskegon Police Department giving out beach parking passes to residents

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police are reminding residents to request their free beach passes.

City residents may request two free passes until April 30, after which they may only request one pass, according to a news release Wednesday.

Anyone wanting to buy a season pass can do so at the Muskegon Police Department.

The deadline to do so is May 15.

After May 15, the police department will no longer be selling beach parking passes and all citizens will have to purchase their seasonal beach parking passes at the kiosks at Pere Marquette Beach, Kruse Park, Margaret Drake Elliot Park or Muskegon Lake.

Season passes may take four to six weeks to be mailed out.