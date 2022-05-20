Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon nonprofit partners with MCC to address food insecurity on campus

MCC Jayhawk pantry
Muskegon Rescue Mission
MCC Jayhawk pantry
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 14:48:09-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) has joined Muskegon Community College (MCC) to address food insecurity among campus students.

The partnership aims to assist the school’s Jayhawk pantry, which is available exclusively to MCC’s students Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., MRM says.

We’re told the pantry contains non-perishable foods, hygiene products, school supplies and more. The service comes at no cost to students, who only need to present their student ID.

MRM says the pantry was visited more than 100 times in March alone.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News