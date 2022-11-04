Muskegon Museum of History & Science hosting True Crimes of Muskegon event on November 10

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Museum of History & Science has announced that it will be hosting the True Crimes of Muskegon event. It will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at the museum (430 Clay Avenue).

Tickets for the event will be $12 for museum members, and $15 for non-members.

True Crimes of Muskegon will allow participants to become detectives and solve real-life crimes that occurred in Muskegon. They will work in small groups to solve four different crimes.

To solve the crime, the groups will examine evidence and read witness statements.

“True Crimes of Muskegon is a one-of-a-kind event that will have participants following clues around the museum,” said Muskegon Museum of History & Science Program Manager Patrick Horn. “The museum staff is always excited about creative ways we can encourage museum visitors to engage with Muskegon’s history. This event will provide participants with witness statements and clues to learn more about real moments that happened in our community. We hope it makes history fun for Muskegon County residents and visitors.”

True Crimes of Muskegon will be held on Thursday, November 10. Tickets can be purchased Eventbrite.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube