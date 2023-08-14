Muskegon marketing firm announces 24-hour marketing marathon giveaway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Revel, a Muskegon-based marketing firm has announced that it will host a 24-hour marketing marathon, where it will donate its services to one Michigan company. The event, called “Good Tuesday,” will be held from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, through 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

During the 24 hours of service, a campaign for a company will go from concept to completion. After the conclusion of the 24-hour period, the campaign will be presented to the client at Revel’s downtown Muskegon office.

Any Michigan-based company is encouraged to apply for the event. Companies can also be nominated for “Good Tuesday” by a community member. Priority will be given to nonprofits and for-profit businesses promoting philanthropic causes.

Applications will be accepted through September 30, and can be found here.

“Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of our team, the clients we serve, and communities where we do business,” said Revel partner and Chief Executive Officer Jason Piasecki. “This initiative encompasses all three of those aspects. We’re excited to give a worthy organization the kind of marketing it deserves. Projects like this are why I get out of bed and go to work every day.”

“I’m thrilled about Revel’s new annual Good Tuesday initiative,” said Revel’s Chief Operating Officer Danielle Webb. “It’s going to be a challenge to accomplish a full marketing campaign in 24 hours, but I’m confident in our team. It’s always nice to help our community grow, but I have a feeling our team will grow from this experience just as much. We’re all looking forward to creating a lasting tradition we can be a part of for years to come.”

