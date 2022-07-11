Muskegon man to serve 20 years on drug trafficking, weapons charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man from Muskegon has been sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars for drug trafficking and for being in possession of a firearm used for drug operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says Delando “Fox” Johnson sold fentanyl and heroin three times back in May 2020.

We’re told authorities discovered the aforementioned drugs in addition to crack cocaine when they arrested him.

A search through Johnson’s home uncovered evidence of a functional drug-trafficking operation including 100 grams of fentanyl, 280 grams of meth, crack cocaine, a stolen handgun, ammunition, magazines and more, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Johnson pleaded guilty to the crimes he was accused of.

“Delando Johnson’s actions endangered his community and put innocent citizens at risk. Today, he has been held accountable for his actions,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “This sentence sends a strong message that large-scale drug trafficking and illegal gun possession will not be tolerated in this district and that drug traffickers who peddle these poisons in our community will face stiff prison sentences.”

The sentencing is the latest in Operation: Interstate Zeus, a task force designed to crack down on drug trafficking in Muskegon and the surrounding area, attorneys say.

