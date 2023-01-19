Muskegon man honored by Red Cross for saving his friend's life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man was honored by the Red Cross for using CPR training to save his friend’s life. Zachary Waters received the Life Saving Award on Wednesday.

Waters had received CPR training more than a decade ago for a previous job. One day, Waters and his co-workers decided to get some food after work. However, Waters noticed something was wrong with one of his co-workers, Tim Riebel. “[His] eyes rolled back into his head, and [he] fell like a sack of potatoes on the ground,” said Waters.

At first, the group thought that Riebel may have slipped before realizing that he wasn’t breathing. “Instantly, kind of adrenaline kick in and reflexes took over, and [I] started doing CPR,” said Waters. While Waters performed CPR, the group called 911.

However, Waters said that he didn’t think that Riebel would survive. “He wasn’t responding,” said Waters. “He was just kind of like spewing up oxygen air.”

When the ambulance arrived, Riebel had to be defibrillated three times.

“As they were about to take off in the ambulance to the hospital, one of the firefighters ran over and he’s like, ‘You guys, you saved his life,’” said Waters. “He goes ‘This never happens.’ He goes, ‘I know it doesn’t seem like a big deal to you,’ but he’s like ‘This is incredible.’”

Riebel himself was the one who nominated Waters for the award.

Red Cross Regional Communication Manager Alicia Door told FOX 17 about how CPR training sticks with people for years, just like it did for Waters. “We hear stories all the time of people being able to get these skills, and then draw on them 10-15 years later,” said Door. “And so that just shows you that even in a time of adrenaline, even in a time of emergency, these skills are ingrained.”

Waters also talked about the importance of CPR training. “It was over 10 years ago, and just even that much of the training, of remembrance, stuck with me, and I was able to save someone’s life,” said Waters. “You always think it’s not going to happen to you. You don’t need to pay attention, you don’t need the class. But I didn’t think it was going to happen to me. These situations just arrive and you could be that person.”

Anyone interested in signing up for the Red Cross’ CPR training class can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit their website.

