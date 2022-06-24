Muskegon man hit, killed by bullet fired from adjacent apartment

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is dead after police say he may have been unintentionally hit by a bullet fired from an adjacent apartment.

The Muskegon Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Dowd Thursday, June 23, around 7:50 p.m.

The department says when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 63-year-old Muskegon man had been killed by a single gunshot wound.

According to the department, the bullet was fired from an adjacent apartment and was possibly fired unintentionally.

Police say a 35-year-old Muskegon man is in custody in relation to the deadly shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube