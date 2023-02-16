Muskegon man arrested after drug search

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 35-year-old Muskegon man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

According to the West Michigan Enforcement Team, detectives from their Muskegon office executed two search warrants in the city of Muskegon on Wednesday. One search warrant was in the 1200 block of 5th Street. The other was in the 1700 block of 5th Street.

Detectives seized more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of suspected heroin, 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and over 30 grams of suspected cocaine/crack cocaine.

The 35-year-old suspect has been lodged in the Muskegon County Jail. The most serious charges he faces are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

