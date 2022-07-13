Muskegon man arraigned on drug-trafficking charges, illegal firearms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man has been arraigned on several drug-related charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 32-year-old Saul Douglas Briggs is accused of intending to distribute controlled substances, illegally owning firearms, operating a drug house and conspiring to distribute a host of illegal drugs, including meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

We’re told the execution of multiple search warrants at a home near Letart Avenue and Denmark Street last month turned up hundreds of grams of suspected illegal drugs and seven guns.

Furthermore, authorities seized jewelry, a handful of cars and $250,000 in suspected profits from drug-trafficking operations, attorneys say.

Briggs was reportedly arrested following a brief chase.

