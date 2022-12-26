Muskegon Luge's ski and snowshoe trails now open

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The ski and snowshoe trails are now open at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park!

The sports complex made the announcement Monday following this weekend’s blizzard.

We’re told conditions are now suitable for skiing and snowshoeing, and the main trails have been primed for skate skiing. Muskegon Luge adds its tracks are also ready for classic skiing.

The news comes after the park added a 2.5K loop to its snowshoe trails this year. The park tells us the new loop is lit for nighttime hikes.

We’re told it may be a few more days before the ice rink and skate trail will open due to park officials' inability to create ice during the blizzard. Visit the park’s website for updates.

