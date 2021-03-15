Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday with nine days of dining and take-out – with the goal of showing off the many delicious menu items that 14 area restaurants can provide to eager diners.

Options will include meals like grilled salmon with lemon caper butter from the Hearthstone Bistro, pasta primavera from Smash Wine Bar or an appetizer sample from Dr. Rolf’s Barbecue, according to a news release Monday.

The event begins March 19 and runs through March 27.

“Spring is almost here and more and more people are seeing light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel,” said Rich Berry, director of sales for Cumulus Media – Muskegon. “It felt like the right time to showcase Muskegon area restaurants. We all know that it’s been a hard year for restaurants and other businesses. We wanted to give our area restaurants a big shout-out and remind people to frequent them for either dine-in or take-out.”

Participating Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week restaurants include:

· Walkers Restaurant

· Dr. Rolf’s Barbecue

· The Old Homestead

· Hamburger Mikey

· Glenside Pub

· Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

· Pub 111

· Soul Filled Eatery

· Hearthstone Bistro

· The Factory

· Lake House Waterfront Grille

· Northside Pub

· Pizza Ranch

· IHOP

