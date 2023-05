MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Parks Department implemented a tool meant to help people of all abilities enjoy the lakeshore.

Referred to as a “mobi-mat,” the five-foot-wide mat allows people in wheelchairs to access Muskegon Lake from the parking lot of Harbour Towne Beach.

The city says the mobi-mat is part of an effort to make its parks more accessible.

