Muskegon inmate killed in attack at Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility

file photo
Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 21:53:42-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An inmate is dead after two other prisoners attacked him at Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Saturday afternoon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

We’re told the two prisoners entered the man’s cell and assaulted him with a weapon in the span of less than a minute before they left they area.

The assaulted prisoner then left his cell requesting medical treatment before he was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, MDOC explains.

A motive is not yet known.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time until his family is notified.

The two inmates suspected of killing the man, as well as the deceased’s cell mate, have been placed in segregation, MDOC tells us.

We’re told Michigan State Police has been notified of the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

