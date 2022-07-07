Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon inmate dies after fight in prison restroom

Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon
file photo
Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 15:38:15-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An inmate has died following a dispute at a Muskegon prison Wednesday night.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) says Zachary Luttrull went inside another inmate’s cell at Brooks Correctional Facility when the pair got into a fight, which continued outside the cell and into the community restroom.

Luttrull approached staff members for help, which MDOC says he received in a matter of minutes. He was then taken away in ambulance.

Luttrull died about an hour later, the state tells us.

We’re told the other inmate was detained and a weapon was found.

MDOC says state troopers were summoned to interrogate other inmates and staff per standard procedure.

Charges against the inmate who allegedly killed Luttrull are pending a report from Michigan State Police, MDOC explains.

Records show Luttrull was serving time for resisting and obstruction in addition to several weapons-related offenses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News