MUSKEGON, Mich. — Community members gathered in Muskegon Saturday to protest Friday’s SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hannah Hilborn

The protest started at 12 p.m. at the 60th District Court.

Organizers say they were protesting the “access to life-saving medical care for people facing unwanted or dangerous pregnancies.”

This protest wrapped up around 2 p.m. Saturday.

