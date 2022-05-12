Watch
Muskegon hosts free orientation, boat tour for area interns

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce
Posted at 4:10 PM, May 12, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it will host a community orientation for local interns.

Interns on Deck is an opportunity for interns to learn about what’s happening along the Muskegon lakeshore.

This orientation is June 16 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Interns on Deck gives participants a guided boat tour of fun places on Muskegon Lake, while giving them the opportunity to network and connect with other area interns.

The chamber hopes this persuades interns return to the lakeshore for various career opportunities.

The event is free to all participants, thanks to sponsor Howmet Aerospace Foundation.

Participants should meet at the USS LST 393 on Mart Street to hear from community and business leaders, before heading out on the guided boat tour via the Aquastar Cruise Ship.

If you’d like to register for this event, click here.

