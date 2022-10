MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A prostitution sting resulted in six arrests in Muskegon Heights over the weekend.

The sting was executed Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD).

We’re told the sting resulted from a collaboration between MHPD; Michigan State Police; the West Michigan Enforcement Team; Every Woman’s Place; and Hope Project.

No further information is available at this time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube