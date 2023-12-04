Muskegon Heights police seek suspect after man shot in vehicle

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are seeking information after a man was shot in Muskegon Heights overnight into Monday.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says a man walked into the station explaining he had been shot.

The victim said he was inside his vehicle in the 2500 block of Leahy Street when someone walked up to the passenger side and fired a round into the car, police explain. The victim was shot in the hip.

We’re told the victim checked into a nearby hospital afterward. He is stable at this time.

Those with information related to the shooting are urged to connect with police at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

