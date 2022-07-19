Muskegon Heights Police: Mother kidnapped 7-year-old girl, may be in danger

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police say a 7-year-old girl may be in danger after her mother took her from her father's home.

Police say Seaniece Johnson forcibly took Elena Johnson from her father's home with the help of three other men.

Elena was last seen on 8th St. She's described as being 4'1 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing white and pink pants with flowers, a light pink shirt, and had her hair in braids with red, black and white beads. She's missing her two front teeth.

Johnson does not have custody of Elena.

Johnson and the three men are considered armed and dangerous. She is also known tohave contacts in Missouri in Virginia.

If you see the suspects, police ask that you do not make contact but instead call 911.

If you know where Elena and her mother may be, call 911 or the Muskegon Heights Police Department at (231) 733-8912.