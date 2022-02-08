Muskegon Heights police investigating after finding man dead in street

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police are investigating after they say a man was found dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

Chief Maurice Sain with the Muskegon Heights Police Department says officers responded to a call of shots fired around 5:13 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Sain says officers discovered a 30-year-old man on Hackley Avenue who had been shot dead.

Police remained at the scene for hours.

Details are limited and the man has not yet been identified.

“We, as people who live in this community, need to take back our community. If you see something, say something,” said Chief Sain.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, contact Silent Observer.