Muskegon Heights passes 2025 budget days before payroll deadline

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Following weeks of uncertainty, Muskegon Heights now has a city budget for this year. That budget will allow the city to pay its bills and employees.

The Muskegon Heights City Council’s five members unanimously approved the budget during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Bonnie McGlothin said with the payroll deadline quickly approaching this Monday, council members would have needed to meet every day until the budget’s approval.

Interim City Manager Melvin Burns added the 90-day interim budget that was approved Jan. 6 wasn’t legally permitted by the state, citing a notification from the Michigan Department of the Treasury.

Several conditions were passed to go with the budget. Those include no new hires or raises for non-union city employees for the first three months. Only spending for training and essential travel will be permitted.

The city was the only municipality in Michigan without an approved budget heading into 2025. The city’s finance committee will convene Jan. 14 for a review of the budget.

