MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — During a Monday meeting, the City of Muskegon Heights City Council elected to pass an interim budget for the next 90 days.

The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.

This all happened after concerns the city would not pass a budget and be able to pay staff in time to meet payroll. That didn't happen. Instead, a budget was passed in time.

