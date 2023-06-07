Muskegon Heights launches effort to create food destinations in an area that lacks options

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Access to food is a challenge to many. Here in Michigan, according to Feeding America, one-in-nine people goes to bed hungry, and one-in-eight children faces hunger.

A grassroots effort in Muskegon Heights is looking to change that issue.

Community discusses food accessibility

Marquis Childers Jr. with the Muskegon Heights Neighborhood Association says often there are organizations outside the area looking for answers.

And they want to hear from more people right in the city.

On Tuesday, more than a couple of dozen people, looking to be part of the solution, discussed barriers, where they go for groceries and what they want.

During the meeting, they showcased a map of possible food options. Those include restaurants, food pantries and grocery stores.

Childers Jr. and others pointed out that only one grocery store is inside city limits.

A big issue, he says, is many people have to walk there because the bus doesn't have a stop close to the store.

Another problem is how the Muskegon Area Transit System operates only Monday through Friday.

Childers hopes he can have a better idea of what the community wants to see done after this meeting.

"So we want to be able to support them as well. So we can actually frequent their spots as well. So it's about food from the community as far as access goes. We want to make sure that we can get a food club and or grocery store as well as support our local entrepreneurs here. And as well as to coordinate community gardens and local farmers," he added.

This grassroots effort has a few more meetings, but space is limited.

Childers says the next meeting is full, but there's still some room left on June 13.

