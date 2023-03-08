Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon Heights firefighters rescue dog trapped on melting ice

Video from Pound Buddies shows Muskegon Heights firefighters rescuing a dog that was trapped on melting ice — after falling from 10 feet!
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 12:54:36-05

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A dog is safe after being trapped on melting ice in Muskegon Heights Tuesday.

Pound Buddies shared a video to social media documenting the rescue.

The Muskegon animal shelter says the dog was trapped on melting ice — after it fell 10 feet into an old filtration pond.

The dog was estimated to have been standing on top of 8–12 feet of water separated only by a thin layer of ice.

We’re told the Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) responded in minutes and executed a plan to rescue the distressed pup.

Watch video of the rescue below, courtesy of Pound Buddies:

Muskegon Heights firefighters rescue dog trapped on ice

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather