Muskegon Heights firefighters rescue dog trapped on melting ice

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A dog is safe after being trapped on melting ice in Muskegon Heights Tuesday.

Pound Buddies shared a video to social media documenting the rescue.

The Muskegon animal shelter says the dog was trapped on melting ice — after it fell 10 feet into an old filtration pond.

The dog was estimated to have been standing on top of 8–12 feet of water separated only by a thin layer of ice.

We’re told the Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) responded in minutes and executed a plan to rescue the distressed pup.

Watch video of the rescue below, courtesy of Pound Buddies:

Muskegon Heights firefighters rescue dog trapped on ice

