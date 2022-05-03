Watch
Muskegon Heights elementary school evacuated following plaster collapse

Posted at 3:41 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 15:41:27-04

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Students at a Muskegon Heights elementary school were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a section of plaster collapsed.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says they responded to reports of a loud noise and a resulting haze shortly after 12 p.m.

We’re told the plaster had dislodged inside the auditorium, which was closed for repairs at the time.

Students were then taken to a local church while emergency responders looked for what caused the noise, fire officials tell us.

Students, staff and guests are not believed to be in any danger following the collapse.

The fire department says they are waiting for the State to give the go-ahead to start making repairs.

