Muskegon firefighters rescue pet bird from tree

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters in Muskegon rescued a bird after it got stuck in a tree.
According to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370, the bird rescue happened earlier this summer.
Muskegon firefighters say a pet Macaw tried testing its flying abilities at Pere Marquette Beach and wasn’t able to get back down.
Firefighters used their ladder truck to rescue the Macaw and reunite it with its owners.
Ludington firefighters say they had a similar rescue just a few weeks ago involving a bird named Molly. Molly was also reunited with her owner.