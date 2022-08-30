Muskegon firefighters rescue pet bird from tree

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters in Muskegon rescued a bird after it got stuck in a tree.

According to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370, the bird rescue happened earlier this summer.

Muskegon firefighters say a pet Macaw tried testing its flying abilities at Pere Marquette Beach and wasn’t able to get back down.

Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370





Firefighters used their ladder truck to rescue the Macaw and reunite it with its owners.

Ludington firefighters say they had a similar rescue just a few weeks ago involving a bird named Molly. Molly was also reunited with her owner.

