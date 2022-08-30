Watch Now
Muskegon firefighters rescue pet bird from tree

bird rescued from tree.jpg
Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370<br/><br/>
bird rescued from tree.jpg
bird rescued from tree 2.jpg
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 10:18:59-04

MUSKEGON, Mich.  — Firefighters in Muskegon rescued a bird after it got stuck in a tree.

According to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370, the bird rescue happened earlier this summer.

Muskegon firefighters say a pet Macaw tried testing its flying abilities at Pere Marquette Beach and wasn’t able to get back down.

bird rescued from tree 2.jpg

Firefighters used their ladder truck to rescue the Macaw and reunite it with its owners.

Ludington firefighters say they had a similar rescue just a few weeks ago involving a bird named Molly. Molly was also reunited with her owner.

