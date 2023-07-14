Muskegon Fire Department to celebrate 150 years this September

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Fire Department (MFD) turns 150 this September!
To celebrate, the department plans to hold a parade and a luncheon Saturday, Sept. 9.
The parade is scheduled to travel through downtown Muskegon along Western Avenue starting at 11 a.m. Retirees are invited to stop by Central Station at 8:30 a.m. if they wish to ride a float. Doughnuts and coffee will be provided.
The parade is followed by a luncheon for retired and active duty members and their plus ones. The luncheon will be held from noon until 3 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center ballroom.
We’re told community members can support the 150th anniversary celebration by displaying their patronage at the following businesses this September:
- Hamburger Mikey’s Burger Special
- Rake Beer Project Special Brew
- Wonderland Distillery Special Cocktail
- Pigeon Hill Brewery
- 18th Amendment
150th anniversary merchandise is also available. Order shirts, mugs and more online before July 24.
Visit the city of Muskegon’s website for more information.