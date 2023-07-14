Muskegon Fire Department to celebrate 150 years this September

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Fire Department (MFD) turns 150 this September!

To celebrate, the department plans to hold a parade and a luncheon Saturday, Sept. 9.

The parade is scheduled to travel through downtown Muskegon along Western Avenue starting at 11 a.m. Retirees are invited to stop by Central Station at 8:30 a.m. if they wish to ride a float. Doughnuts and coffee will be provided.

The parade is followed by a luncheon for retired and active duty members and their plus ones. The luncheon will be held from noon until 3 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center ballroom.

We’re told community members can support the 150th anniversary celebration by displaying their patronage at the following businesses this September:



Hamburger Mikey’s Burger Special

Rake Beer Project Special Brew

Wonderland Distillery Special Cocktail

Pigeon Hill Brewery

18th Amendment

150th anniversary merchandise is also available. Order shirts, mugs and more online before July 24.

Visit the city of Muskegon’s website for more information.

