Muskegon Fire Department to celebrate 150 years this September

Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 14, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Fire Department (MFD) turns 150 this September!

To celebrate, the department plans to hold a parade and a luncheon Saturday, Sept. 9.

The parade is scheduled to travel through downtown Muskegon along Western Avenue starting at 11 a.m. Retirees are invited to stop by Central Station at 8:30 a.m. if they wish to ride a float. Doughnuts and coffee will be provided.

The parade is followed by a luncheon for retired and active duty members and their plus ones. The luncheon will be held from noon until 3 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center ballroom.

We’re told community members can support the 150th anniversary celebration by displaying their patronage at the following businesses this September:

  • Hamburger Mikey’s Burger Special
  • Rake Beer Project Special Brew
  • Wonderland Distillery Special Cocktail
  • Pigeon Hill Brewery
  • 18th Amendment

150th anniversary merchandise is also available. Order shirts, mugs and more online before July 24.

Visit the city of Muskegon’s website for more information.

