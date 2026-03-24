Muskegon County's newest business expansion will be its largest-ever

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The most expensive development project in the history of Muskegon County was just announced. Chobani plans to spend $567 million to expand its La Colombe Coffee plant, according to the Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED) corporation.

The expansion will extend the current plant, adding an estimated 200,000 square feet of space to the facility in Norton Shores.

“This project represents a defining moment for Muskegon County," GMED President & CEO Trevor Friedeberg said. "And it’s one we’ve been building toward for years. There’s a reason companies like La Colombe and Chobani are choosing to invest here. We offer the infrastructure, the water and wastewater capacity, and the skilled workforce needed to support large-scale manufacturing, along with an unparalleled quality of life. Just as important, we have the people in Norton Shores and across Muskegon County, who make projects like this possible, supported by a strong foundation in our food and beverage industry. This is a strong vote of confidence in our community, and we’re proud to help move a project of this magnitude forward."

To support the investment from Chobani, the state will contribute $28 million towards initial phases of the county and city's $64 million dollar infrastructure upgrades needed to handle the greater demands of the bigger facility. Michigan will also chip in $5 million to the plant expansion through a performance-based grant. The state money was approved during Tuesday's meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“Companies know that they succeed when they invest in Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "I want to thank Chobani for working with us to create nearly 340 good-paying jobs and invest $567 million here in Michigan’s local economy. It shows the world that Michigan is the best place to grow stuff and build a thriving agricultural economy. From the dairy farms to the production floor and the shelves of our grocery stores, let’s keep working together to help more workers, businesses, and families ‘make it in Michigan."

The project is expected to create nearly 340 jobs for neighbors in the area.

“The impact that this investment will have on the City of Norton Shores is monumental,” said Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund. “The leadership at La Colombe/Chobani has shown through this entire process, how much it cares for its employees, its products and the community. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship as the company expands in Norton Shores."

The plant currently employs more than 300 people. Tuesday's announced expansion comes on the heels of previous growth for the facility. In January, the Norton Shores Planning Commission approved a 52,844-square-foot addition. That addition was presented as the first of a two-phase expansion.

The sewer system in the neighborhood was built in the 1970's and its capacity is being maximized. The multi-million dollar system expansion will allow the drains to handle the additional load from the expanded facility.

La Colombe was bought by Chobani in December 2023 for $900 million. The combined company is partially owned by Keurig-Dr. Pepper.

“This is the kind of project that doesn’t just create good jobs – it strengthens entire industries," Friedeberg said. “The impact of this investment will be felt well beyond Muskegon County."

As part of the expansion, infrastructure plans are in the works to allow La Colombe to increase its product lines from 30 million pounds of milk to an estimated 615 million pounds.

GMED says this will bolster Michigan's dairy operations while significantly increasing demand on waste treatment at the Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center.

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