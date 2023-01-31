Videos show break-ins at Muskegon dispensaries

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Employees of a dispensary in Muskegon say the store lost tens of thousands of dollars after it was broken into twice over two days.

It happened at Sticky Muskegon on Peck Street, south of E. Laketon Avenue.

According to surveillance video shared with FOX 17, the first incident happened on Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

It shows at least four people breaking into the marijuana shop’s back room.

The thieves grabbed numerous bins and bags of merchandise. They ran out of the store roughly 30 seconds later.

The second incident happened on Monday shortly after 3:45 a.m.

Video of it shows at least four people ransacking the dispensary.

However, this time they broke a window which went into Sticky’s shop.

The thieves pick products throughout the store and appear to put it in plastic bags and backpacks.

According to Matt Miller, Sticky’s product purchasing manager, the stolen merchandise was worth $24,000.

He noted each night the thieves targeted a specific brand, Local Grove.

Miller says it’s considered the best flower on the market.

“It’s just is really good flower,” said Miller. “So, in the streets right now, there's a hype behind it. Everybody wants this.”

He went on to add, “I don't know why they [the thieves] are going at them. I don't know if they have problems against them.”

Miller said several other dispensaries experienced similar break-ins over the weekend.

A manager at JARS Cannabis told FOX 17 that someone broke through their store's front door and got into the bud room around 2 a.m. on Monday.

FOX 17 has reached out to the Muskegon Police Department for additional details but has not heard back at this time.

