Muskegon dealership to hold pet adoption event this weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon dealership is holding a pet adoption event this weekend to help pets find loving homes.

Betten Baker says the event will be held at its entire campus on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

We’re told rescues from Pound Buddies, Heaven Can Wait, the Noah Project and Big Lake Rescue will be up for adoption.

Pound Buddies will be located at the Chevrolet building, Big Lake Rescue can be found at the Hyundai building, the Noah Project will be posted at the Honda building, and the Honda building will host Heaven Can Wait, according to Betten Baker.

“The Betten Baker Muskegon Campus are huge advocates for pet rescue,” says General Sales Manager Ben Duell. “Our shelters and rescues are trying to help every animal in need but they need us to continue the work that they do.”

Attendees are encouraged to take pet food to the event. Betten Baker says doing so will enter them in a prize drawing.

