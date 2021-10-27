Muskegon County woman wins $1M from Michigan Lottery

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman has won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The lucky player – who chose to remain anonymous – bought her winning ticket at a Wesco gas station located at 1025 E. Pontaluna Road in Spring Lake, according to a news release Wednesday.

“I like to play all kinds of Lottery games and decided on the new Millionaire Maker II game while I was at the store,” the 78-year-old player told the Michigan Lottery. “When I realized I’d won $1 million, I couldn’t believe it. I had my friend look the ticket over to make sure it was real.”

She visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, choosing to receive it as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million.

The player says she plans to save her winnings.

Players have won more than $11 million playing Millionaire Maker II, which launched back in September.

Each $40 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $89 million in prizes remain.