Muskegon County sees sharp decline in COVID numbers, specifically with elderly residents

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The vaccine progress is moving fast in Muskegon County, and the local health department says it's providing massive benefits to their elderly population by decreasing COVID numbers.

“It is absolutely great to see, not only the numbers gradually going down but consistently staying down," Kathy Moore, director of Muskegon Public Health, said.

The health department says targeting their most vulnerable is why the numbers have gone down.

Those oldest and most vulnerable go to the front of the line.

“We really focused on individuals 85 and older. Then 75 and older, and getting them in," Moore said.

The health department says by the end of this week, almost everyone 65 years and older should be able to receive the vaccine if they want one. They still, of course, administer vaccines to all those eligible. But this prioritization is what the health department believes is responsible for their daily positive case rates to be cut in half.

“Finally, a year; we think this is some light at the end of this tunnel,” Moore said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube