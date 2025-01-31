Muskegon County puppy to appear in this year's Puppy Bowl

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Although the Lions did not make it to the Super Bowl this year, Michiganders still have someone to root for.

Rory is a Big Lake Humane Society rescue pup in Muskegon County. He’s going to be in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

The ball of fluff has plenty of energy and is ready to go the distance.

“It's a lot of fun playing with him, especially in the snow. He loves the snow." Bob Halberstadt said.

Rory is a Siberian husky-American pit bull terrier mix with a strong emphasis on "bull."

“When we're out in the yard playing, and he comes running at you, you expect him to turn off at the last moment, but no, he just runs you over,” Halberstadt said.

Halberstadt is Rory’s foster and has been coaching him up. The two of them had a lot of films to study, and they mostly watched the Lions.

“It was good, really good, until that last game,” Halberstadt added.

He commented on how he sees a lot of one of the Lions star running back in Rory.

“Probably Montgomery because he's a bull,” Halberstadt said.

That bull is on Team Fluff in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

“Rory started auditions earlier this year, and we've been doing a ton of training with him, and he's been in a foster home working on his skills and making some touchdowns this year,” Big Lake Humane Society Executive Director Alexis Robertson said. “He’s a goofy, energetic, wild man, but his foster has done an incredible job of working with him and getting him prepped for the big game.

The big game is on Animal Planet Sunday, Feb. 9.

“The Puppy Bowl is such an important event, not just for our shelter because we have a puppy in it but they focus specifically on bringing light to shelter pets and rescues. The mission of spaying and neutering and all the incredible animals in shelters everywhere around the country,” Robertson said.

Halberstadt can't wait to see all Rory's training pay off.

“I’ve been telling all my friends at work about him and everything, and they're starting to follow. I'm excited, really excited,” Halberstadt added.

Join Rory's watch party at the Dirty Dog for photos with the star. The event starts at noon on Feb. 9.

