Muskegon Co. prosecutor charges 9 juveniles with making school threats

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says in the past 24 hours it has authorized charges against nine juveniles for making threats against local schools.

Those facing charges range in age from 12 to 14 and charges range from disturbing the peace to making a false report or threat of terrorism.

School districts involved include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Reeths Puffer, Oakridge and Whitehall.

The prosecutor’s office says court proceedings for five of the nine suspects began Wednesday. Court proceedings for the remaining four will be scheduled in the coming days,

The prosecutor’s office says it wants to reiterate that anyone making threats of violence against a school or its students will be “dealt with swiftly and severely.”