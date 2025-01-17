Muskegon County prepares for next week's extreme cold temperatures

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — It’s going to be extremely cold next week. Starting Sunday, temperatures will tumble. Monday through Wednesday the highs will be in the single digits.

The Muskegon County Emergency Management is warning residents to prepare for dangerously cold weather at the beginning of next week. Windchills could make the temperature feel like it is double digits below zero, creating life-threatening conditions for people who don’t have adequate shelter or protection.

Starting Monday, Muskegon County will have public warming centers at all Muskegon Area District Library branches. The Muskegon Rescue Mission will also have a warming shelter at its Community Resource Center.

Emergency manager Renee Gavin says the extreme cold will bring several challenges including frostbite and hypothermia.

“It can be especially challenging for the elderly and for children and for people who don't have adequate housing or shelter. So our suggestion is to be sure to check on your family and your neighbors that are elderly and make sure you bring your pets in because they will not be able to survive this weather if you keep them outside because it is going to get pretty cold,“ said Gavin.

Gavin says now is the time to prepare. Throw a blanket in your car, dress in layers, and limit your exposure to the cold.

To see a list of Muskegon Area District Library branches, click here.

Thr Muskegon Rescue Mission Resource Center can be found at 1747 Seventh Street. The entrance is on Park Street. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

