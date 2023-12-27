Everyone safe after emergency landing in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A plane safely executed an emergency landing in Muskegon County Wednesday morning.

The plane’s two occupants, aged 30 and 27, are from a Sparta-area flight school, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). They were practicing how to fly at reduced speeds when attempts to accelerate failed.

We’re told they cut the engine and performed a soft landing. Reportedly the plane's carburetor deicing device was not working properly.

“They tried some different things; they weren’t able to make it work," explains Sgt. Lisa Freres with MCSO. "They were able to safely land. Nobody got hurt. There’s no damage to the plane at this point. So everything worked out as good as it could have.”

Deputies say no one was hurt and the plane sustained no damages.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

