Muskegon County man scores $300K in instant win game

Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 20, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — A Muskegon County man scored big after winning $300,000 in the Michigan Lottery!

We’re told the winnings came from playing the Royal VIP instant win game.

“I won $700 within a few minutes of playing and was happy with that,” recalls the 40-year-old winner. “A few minutes later, I won again, but I thought I’d only won $300 at first. When I realized I had actually won $300,000, I didn’t think it was real. It wasn’t until I saw my account balance with instructions on claiming the prize that I knew I had really won. It was such a shock and is still sinking in!”

The Michigan Lottery says he plans to add the winnings to his savings.

