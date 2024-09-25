Muskegon County man charged with making fake bomb threat against cruise line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man from West Michigan faces federal charges after the FBI says he claimed there was a bomb on a cruise ship that just left port.

Joshua Lowe II faces one count of making a false bomb threat. The 19-year-old sent an email to Carnival Cruise Lines in January, warning there was a bomb on the ship named Sunrise, per court documents.

The Sunrise had just departed Miami for a Caribbean cruise with a full load of passengers and crew. The email prompted a search by the ship's personnel, which covered more than 1,000 rooms.

Jamaican Marine Police helped escort the ship to port. No bomb was ever found.

“We take every threat of mass violence seriously,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Hoaxes can endanger lives, incur needless costs, and divert public safety resources needed to address real threats. My office has zero tolerance for wrongdoers who intentionally convey false and misleading information that prompts a law enforcement response.”

The FBI investigated the case, leading to the charges against Lowe.

“Bomb threats are not a laughing matter and are extremely irresponsible,” said FBI Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson. “When individuals make false hoax threats, they divert critical law enforcement resources and spread unnecessary fear. The FBI takes all threats to life seriously and will ensure that those who resort to this kind of intimidation face the appropriate consequences.”

If convicted, Lowe could spend up to five years in federal prison and be ordered to pay restitution for expenses tied to the fake threat.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube