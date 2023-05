MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting children.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, 37-year-old Jimmy Creekmore Jr. is charged with two counts of sexually exploiting a 1-year-old and one count of sexually exploiting a 2-year-old.

Creekmore is required to register as a sex offender and turn over all related materials, federal attorneys say.

