Muskegon County homeowners encouraged to apply for up to $10K in assistance

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Homeowners with limited income are invited to apply for assistance in Muskegon County.

The city of Muskegon says applicants can receive up to $10,000 toward fixing hazards inside their homes.

We’re told the opportunity comes from a $1.5 million grant from the Community and Neighborhood Services (CNS) Department.

City officials list air quality, mold, carbon monoxide, pests and lead paint among hazards covered by the Healthy Homes Program. View the full list here.

“These grants will allow us to improve the lives of even more citizens in the greater Muskegon community by providing homeowners the resources needed to address household hazards that negatively impact health,” says CNS Grants Program Coordinator Stevie Parcell. “We’re eager to help create a healthier Muskegon County through this program. Our impact will only become greater in the coming years through these federal dollars.”

Qualified residents are required to reside within their single-family structure and make 80% of the home’s average income or less, according to the city of Muskegon. They also say applicants must be listed on that house’s property taxes.

Applications are available online or in Muskegon City Hall’s lobby area. Alternatively, applications may be requested by phone at 231-724-6717 or email at CNSMail@shorelinecity.com.

The city estimates 150 homeowners will be granted assistance over the course of three years.

