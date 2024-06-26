Muskegon County dispatchers respond to 1,089 calls during storm

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon Central Dispatch (MCD) commended its employees for their response to Tuesday morning’s storm.

They say 1,089 phone calls came in within a two-hour time frame.

“A big thanks to them and all of our Public Safety community for their hard work in navigating this weather event,” the dispatch center writes.

MCD also released a timelapse video of the calls they responded to between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Watch the video here.

The public is advised to continue watching out for downed wires as cleanup progresses.

