Muskegon County courthouse reopening

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Courts are now increasing access to in-person court operations.

After the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated their guidance Muskegon County Courts is now able to offer in-person services within certain parameters. Those parameters and services can be seen below:

Bronson Christian, Fox 17

Masks are encouraged but not required for entry. However, judges will have the ability to require those in the courtroom to use masks in general or specific cases especially when the persons involved are at an increased risk of sickness from COVID-19.

Those interested in learning more can contact the 14th Circuit Court Records via calling (231) 724-6251.