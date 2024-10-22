Muskegon County bat tests positive for rabies

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are alerting residents to a Muskegon County bat that tested positive for rabies.
The Public Health Department (MCPHD) says it’s the first bat with a confirmed rabies diagnosis within the county for 2024.
Community members are advised to minimize risk of exposure by keeping away from bats and staying up-to-date with pets’ vaccines. Consider bat-proofing your home.
The county notes bat bites are sometimes not visible.
We’re told rabies exposure can occur when:
- Someone is bitten or makes contact with a bat’s saliva or brain tissue.
- Someone wakes up and finds a bat inside the room.
- A bat makes its way into a room with a child.
- A bat enters a room with an individual who is intoxicated or has a mental disability.
MCPHD says it’s crucial for the bat to be safely collected. Connect with them at 231-724-1228 or publichealth.information@co.muskegon.mi.us so they may decide if the bat needs to be tested.
